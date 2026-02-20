Connor McDavid gets warning for Finland vs Team Canada 2026 Winter Olympics semifinal as new captain without Sidney Crosby

This is a warning for Connor McDavid and company. Finland may not always enter tournaments as the favorite, but consistency on the Olympic stage makes it one of the most dangerous opponents Team Canada can face.

NHL insider Tom Gulitti highlighted just how formidable Finland has been in Olympic competition: “This is the sixth Olympics to include NHL players, Finland has reached the semifinals in five of them. Canada is only other team with that many semifinal appearances with NHL players.”

For Canada, Finland’s tactical discipline, defensive commitment, and experience in tight games make it a threat regardless of star power, serving as a clear reminder that advancing to the gold-medal game in the 2026 Winter Olympics will require patience, precision, and respect for a proven contender.

Canada needs a win against Finland without Sidney Crosby

Canada faces a very tough test against Finland without Sidney Crosby in the lineup. His absence removes a central leader and clutch performer, placing greater responsibility on the team’s depth, speed, and defensive structure to overcome the challenge.

With Crosby sidelined, the spotlight shifts to Connor McDavid and Canada’s core of elite talent to generate offense and maintain composure in high-pressure moments.

A victory would send Canada to the gold-medal game against either the United States or Slovakia, with a Canada–USA showdown widely viewed as the anticipated clash. Such a matchup would renew one of hockey’s fiercest rivalries on the Olympic stage, but Canada must first clear the formidable Finnish hurdle to keep that possibility alive.

