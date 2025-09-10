Connor McDavid, Oilers’ contract saga could drag on indefinitely after unexpected development with another NHL star

The Edmonton Oilers can’t help but wonder when will drama ever end. Unfortunately, the latest development around another NHL star could trickle down to Connor McDavid and his extension.

The Oilers are ready to go any distance to keep McDavid in town. Money, term, or any item that may come up in negotiations won’t be an issue. In a type of “Simon says” game, Edmonton will please its captain and his camp with whatever deal they toss across the table. It may be expensive and controversial, but the Oilers simply don’t care. Under no circumstances can they afford to let their captain walk as an unrestricted free agent next summer.

McDavid and his camp already knew that, but the brass in Northern Alberta made it crystal clear, just in case they ever forgot. Now, it’s only a matter of time until McDavid finally steps forward and asks to seal the deal. However, Edmonton should know better than to expect everything to go smoothly. After Kirill Kaprizov reportedly rejected a record-breaking extension with the Minnesota Wild, McDavid’s new deal could face a setback, too.

Things turned Wild

It’s acknowledged around the league that Kaprizov and McDavid are set to establish the foundations for the new max-contract in the NHL. Like Leon Draisaitl did back in September 2024, the Oilers’ captain and Wild’s alternate are expected to raise the bar even further.

Kirill Kaprizov #97 of the Minnesota Wild skates with the puck.

However, with Kaprizov turning down an eight-year, $128M offer, then the Oilers don’t really know what the asking price should be for McDavid. In a sense, Edmonton was relying on Minnesota to dip a foot in the water and see how deep it truly was.

Now, the Oilers face two options: they either dive into the depths themselves or wait by the shore and risk entering the 2025-26 NHL campaign with an unsigned captain in the locker room. If past years weren’t crazy enough, the Oilers will be in for a treat if they face a regular season with the loud buzz and speculation surrounding McDavid’s future.

Reason why

While Kaprizov’s though process to reject such a lucrative offer is unclear, it could be broken down to two stances. On the one hand, it could signal the Russian skater is displeased with the terms of the deal. It’s unlikely he was hoping to earn more money, though. After all, he’d have taken a $2M lead over the next biggest salary in the league.

Instead, it might actually be Kaprizov isn’t decided on signing for the long-haul. It makes sense, though. The Wild has never won the Stanley Cup and hasn’t made it past the first round since 2015. Minnesota hasn’t gotten a taste of the second round ever since drafting Kaprizov. At some point, the 28-year-old winger will grow sick and tired of the fleeting postseasons in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Lastly, though less likely, is the possibility Kaprizov hopes to leave as an UFA, altogether. Or, at least test out the open market. His contract includes a full no-movement clause, so the option is indeed there if he wishes to go down that road. He could play out this season and make a decision in the summer of ’26, with no strings attached to the organization in the Twin Cities.

Meanwhile in Edmonton

As for McDavid, there isn’t much room for such speculation. The captain has been honest about his feelings, making it clear he wishes to stay in Edmonton. For how long? Well, that’s the million-dollar question. McDavid isn’t fully sold on the core for the future. He is well aware that what’s working for the Oilers now might become obsolete a couple of years down the road.

The last thing McDavid wants to do is commit himself to a long-term deal without a clear vision of what Edmonton’s roster will look like. Moreover, he wishes to be paid as the best player in the NHL, but he realizes that might come at the expense of his desire to be surrounded by a Stanley Cup–contending roster.

These are times of great confusion and suspense in both Edmonton and Minneapolis–St. Paul. McDavid himself said it best: “Every option is on the table.” Until the two stars put pen to paper on their respective deals, no idea should be considered too wild, nor can celebrations erupt until each side strikes oil—keeping their best players in town for as long as they can get them to agree.

