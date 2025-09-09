NHL News: Connor McDavid reportedly trending towards “win now” stance with lucrative Oilers extension

The summer-long saga between Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers could finally be gaining clarity. After months of speculation across the NHL, a new report hints at the captain’s asking price in Northern Alberta. As has been made clear, McDavid is embracing a “win-now” mentality—and his reported new deal would reflect that.

Needless to say, there isn’t a price high enough to steer the Oilers away from re-signing McDavid. Whatever number the centerman and his camp land on, Edmonton will nod in approval. After all, money comes and goes—but a talent like McDavid may never grace the NHL again.

However, McDavid can only stay in Edmonton for so much time if the Oilers keep falling short of the Stanley Cup time and again. The best player in the NHL has never felt what reigning supreme (team-wise) feels like. Now, a report hints he is set to sign a win-or-leave contract.

“I would bet this ends up being a short term deal; $16m a year, I think that’s probably about correct,” insider Elliotte Friedman stated in dialogue with NHL Network.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers.

Need to see signs of hope

While McDavid admitted his desire to win, and to do so in Edmonton, he is aware the team needs some tweaks to the lineup. The Oilers’ roster presents several question marks, but perhaps none bigger than the one in net. It’s been made evident the Stuart Skinner-Calvin Pickard tandem is missing that finishing touch.

However, the brass in Canada’s Oil Capital has yet to make a move in the crease. For McDavid, that could be a key pain point once negotiations begin on his next contract. Still, Friedman reports the lack of trades or signings wasn’t due to a lack of effort on Edmonton’s part.

“For the price it would take and the salary that they’d have to fit in, there was nothing that made sense,” Friedman said on Donnie and Dhali – The Team. “I think the Oilers will be open to anything that makes them better, but it has to make sense.”

A quick look around

McDavid can’t help but feel he’s been left out to dry by his own organization on more than one occasion. While everybody else around the league seems to be improving and making bold moves, Edmonton isn’t exactly breaking the piggy bank.

The Oilers’ captain doesn’t have to look far—despised neighbors Calgary Flames just signed goaltender Dustin Wolf to a monster extension. With McDavid still weighing his options, news like this around the NHL could only accelerate the fading of his relationship with Edmonton.