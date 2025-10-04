NHL News: After Kirill Kaprizov $136M deal, Wild lock up key goalie ahead of season opener

The Minnesota Wild are moving quickly to secure their future, this time between the pipes. Goalie Filip Gustavsson has signed a five-year, $34 million contract, giving the team stability in the net as they continue to build around superstar winger Kirill Kaprizov, who recently signed a record-breaking $136 million deal.

Gustavsson comes off a standout 2024-25 season, finishing 31-19-6 with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage, including five shutouts. Over six playoff games, he posted a 2.71 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage, showing he can handle high-pressure situations.

Entering the final season of his previous three-year, $11.25 million deal, Gustavsson’s new contract carries a $6.8 million average annual value. It includes a no-move clause for the first three years and a 15-team no-trade clause in the final three years, adding both security and value for the goalie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How does Gustavsson’s extension impact the Wild’s plans?

The signing comes on the heels of the Wild’s massive eight-year, $136 million extension for Kirill Kaprizov, featuring a $17 million cap hit. Together, these deals show Minnesota’s commitment to retaining elite talent while keeping its core intact for championship contention.

Advertisement

“According to sources, a no-move clause was added to his current contract and lasts until June 30, 2028. In the last three years of his new contract, Gustavsson’s no-move turns into a 15-team no-trade clause,” reported Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Advertisement

Drafted in the second round by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016, Gustavsson spent two seasons with the Ottawa Senators before joining the Wild in July 2022. He has since become one of the NHL’s most reliable goalies, giving Minnesota confidence in critical matchups.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Stars goalie Jake Oettinger sends clear message on fresh start with Dallas after playoff setback

What’s next for the Wild?

With both Gustavsson and Kaprizov locked in long-term, Minnesota is poised to challenge for the Western Conference crown. The front office appears determined to balance immediate success with sustainable team growth.

SurveyWill the Wild’s core of Kaprizov and Gustavsson lead them to the Stanley Cup? Will the Wild’s core of Kaprizov and Gustavsson lead them to the Stanley Cup? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 2025-26 season will see Gustavsson as the starting goalie, tasked with helping the Wild make a deep playoff run alongside Kaprizov’s elite scoring.