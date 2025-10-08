NHL News: Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs, Craig Berube make last-minute roster adjustment ahead of season opener

The Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Mattews, are heading into their 2025-26 season opener against the Montreal Canadiens with a last-minute roster shuffle that has fans talking. Early Wednesday, the Leafs made a move that suggested rookie Easton Cowan might make his NHL debut, but things have shifted since.

The team has made changes to the roster, demoting Jacob Quillan to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies and recalling Cowan. This signaled the organization’s intent to give the promising prospect a chance at the NHL level.

However, Athletics’ Jonas Siegel reported on “X” that practice observations indicate Cowan, along with Philippe Myers and Sammy Blais, will be scratched for the season opener, delaying his NHL debut.

This development emphasizes the fluid nature of roster management in the NHL, especially on opening night. With injuries, cap considerations, and lineup strategy in play, the Leafs are carefully balancing opportunity for young talent with the need to field a competitive lineup against a heated rival.

Why is Cowan not debuting tonight?

Although Cowan was recalled from the Marlies, his debut has been postponed. Observations from practice showed him skating alongside Myers and Blais, both of whom will also be scratched for the game against Montreal.

Head coach Craig Berube confirms Easton Cowan will be scratched for tonight’s season opener: “He’s up here with us, we’re happy about that. He’s here.“ via Chris Johnston on “X”.

What this means for the Maple Leafs tonight

The decision to hold Cowan out doesn’t diminish his potential or the organization’s confidence in him. Fans can expect the Leafs to rely on established forwards and veterans like Matthews to carry the offensive load while managing roster flexibility.

Cowan’s opportunity will come later, but tonight’s lineup reflects the Leafs’ strategic approach to integrating rookies without compromising team performance. Toronto will face the Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena at 7 p.m. ET, in a matchup loaded with playoff-style intensity despite it being the season opener.