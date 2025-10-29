NHL News: Brad Marchand’s Panthers and Patrick Kane’s Red Wings reportedly turn down disgruntled forward on the trade market

Though facing much different obligations, the Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings find themselves in similar spots in the NHL season. With Patrick Kane injured and Brad Marchand still standing amidst an injury crisis, both franchises are witnessing setbacks affect their campaigns. On that note, a trade could be just what the doctor ordered for them, but reports suggest both clubs have kicked the tires on a recent offer.

The Columbus Blue Jackets know the clock is ticking for them in the NHL. Though the franchise in Ohio has managed to settle the drama with forward Yegor Chinakhov, he still wants out of the Discovery City. The Blue Jackets are knocking on doors, but it seems no one is answering to their calls. Perhaps, they are looking desperate, and no team wants to hand them a lifesaver.

The Red Wings and Panthers may fit right into that category. According to reports, neither franchise plans to surround Kane or Marchand—respectively—with the 24-year-old Russian, at least not at the current price set by Columbus.

If the price drops, or if Detroit and Florida find themselves under more pressure, their answer might change. For now, they’re staying put. At the end of the day, the Blue Jackets are sitting on borrowed time, so there’s no reason for the Wings or Cats to take the weight off Columbus’s shoulders.

Brad Marchand at Amerant Bank Arena on October 11, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida.

“Several teams have recently kicked the tires on Yegor Chinakhov, 24, who still wants out of Columbus, including the Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings,” insider Pierre LeBrun reported on The Athletic.

NHL Rumors: Brad Marchand's Panthers exploring options to address injury crisis at key position

New phone, who this?

Chinakhov raised alarms in Columbus during the summer as his agent Shumi Babaev went public with his client’s trade request. Since, Chinakhov has switched agents, as he is now represented by Rick Komarow.

Still, it might be old wine in new bottles. With Komarow in charge, Chinakhov’s intentions remain the same. He still wants out of Columbus, and The Athletic reports the Blue Jackets have given his new agent permission to talk business with the rest of the NHL. So far, however, it’s been to no avail.

Give it time

It’s still very early in the NHL season. Many organizations are keeping their cards close to the chest, but give it time and true intentions will come to light. For now, Columbus must play the waiting game. Still, much can change as the season progresses. Teams like the Panthers and Red Wings could find themselves under pressure later on and might have second thoughts about shutting the door on Chinakhov.

Yegor Chinakhov on November 19, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets forward may continue his upward trend—he scored his first two goals of the season in back-to-back games on Oct. 25 and 28. Additionally, Chinakhov recorded his first multi-point performance in over a year, with fans having to go back to Oct. 13, 2024, for his last two-point night in the NHL. Who knows? Maybe similar performances could change Chinakhov’s mind about playing for Dean Evason and calling The Arch City home.

