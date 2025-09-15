NHL News: Canadiens star Lane Hutson sets record straight after his dad and Brad Marchand weigh in on Olympic situation

Despite a monster rookie NHL season with the Montreal Canadiens, Lane Hutson didn’t get an invitation to Team USA’s Olympic Orientation Camp. It might be a clear sign he won’t make the roster for the 2026 Olympics. Still, the Habs’ star voiced a sincere statement after tensions rose between his father, Rob Hutson, and Brad Marchand.

The decision to leave Hutson off Team USA’s 44-player list raised eyebrows across the NHL. Inthe eyes of many, the reigning Calder Trophy winner deserved a shot to prove himself to the American team ahead of the 2026 Olympics in Milan.

However, Lane Hutson’s father, Rob, dropped a bold comment, hinting that his sons (Lane and Washington Capitals prospect Cole) could also represent Team Canada in the future, thanks to their dual citizenship. Marchand caught wind of the situation and couldn’t resist chiming in with his characteristic irony.

Addressing it

Now, it’s up to Lane Hutson to rectify the speculation with a straightforward comment about his preferred nationality and which team he’d like to represent going forward.

“[My father] gets emotional and sometimes that gets the best of you and you say things you don’t mean. It maybe gets taken out of context or whatever, but I’m proud to be American,” Hutson firmly answered, per TSN. “I love USA Hockey, they’ve done so much for me. Also, I love playing in Canada and I’m very fortunate, but I’m a USA Hockey player and that’s how it is.”

Marchand’s going to Marchand

It’s what makes him who he is. Marchand won’t ever mince words or keep his mouth shut—if something’s on his mind, he will put it out for everyone to hear. Fans either hate him or love him; there’s no in-between when it comes to the two-time Stanley Cup champion.

Recently, he commented on a social media post related to Rob Hutson’s remark about his sons’ international aspirations. It was a concise, five-word message, but it stirred the pot. Just like on the ice, it’s that simple for Marchand to lit a match in the NHL. “Get this guy in check,” Marchand commented, tagging Lane Hutson’s account.

Now, Hutson eased any potential tensions with his honest statement. It seems highly unlikely, but if the day comes for Hutson to join Marchand in a locker room, it’s better for the two to get along. Whether they play together for Team Canada or in the NHL, Marchand may be among the oldest players in the league but his long-term contract assures he could still play alongside the young blueliner.