NHL Rumors: Brad Marchand could reportedly play role in Sidney Crosby’s trade speculation in Pittsburgh

It’s no secret Sidney Crosby and Brad Marchand have a great relationship despite their heated matchups in the NHL. Now, a report indicates Marchand’s Stanley Cup run with the Florida Panthers might play a role in Crosby’s rumored exit from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Prior to the 2024-25 NHL season, it was impossible to envision Marchand in any jersey other than the Spoked B. However, since being traded to the Panthers, he’s looked like he was always meant to be in Sunrise. Watching Marchand’s smooth transition to a different organization might lead Crosby to wonder: Why not me?

“I wonder: Did watching close friend and Maritimes training partner Brad Marchand hoist the Stanley Cup and have a blast while dressed in something other than black and gold help open Crosby’s mind to the possibility?,” Sportsnet’s Luke Fox stated.

Domino effect

And why not? If anything, Crosby could ask for a trade out of Pittsburgh and to Montreal, fulfilling his childhood dream of playing for the Canadiens. The Habs are the clear-cut frontrunners if the Penguins’ captain ever materializes on a new beginning.

Sidney Crosby during the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

If that happens, then Montreal might have to thank Marchand for paving the way in a subtle role. That’s a sentence no one in the City of Saints ever expected to hear. Showing anything other than utter disdain for the former Bruins captain was not on the Habs’ bingo card.

The numbers behind the story

Ever since reports of a trade became louder, Crosby has been extra careful with his statements. The captain knows his every word can be flipped to send out a different message, and he has no desire for the upcoming season to be filled with more drama.

Still, Crosby is aware the organization’s timeline is radically different than his. If he wants to compete in the NHL, Pittsburgh is no longer a fitting city to do so. The Penguins are in no position to hold their ground against the best teams—and frankly, any team.

Crosby is only entering the first season of his two-year contract extension in The Burgh. Though it includes significant job security with a full no-movement clause (NMC), the decision is Crosby’s to make. If he asks for a trade, the Penguins will have no choice but to oblige. After all, the captain has earned that benefit, and if the relationship is to end after 20 years, it should end on good terms.