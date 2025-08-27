Trending topics:
NHL News: Connor McDavid’s extension delay increases uncertainty on the Oilers as they await key update

New information adds uncertainty to the situation surrounding Connor McDavid’s contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers.

By Ignacio Cairola

Connor McDavid of Edmonton Oilers
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesConnor McDavid of Edmonton Oilers

Uncertainty surrounds Connor McDavid’s future with the Edmonton Oilers, as the franchise star enters the final year of his long-term contract. In recent hours, new information has emerged, adding to the unclear outlook on a potential extension.

The Oilers have made McDavid’s extension their top priority, but the situation has seen many twists lately, and conflicting reports continue to grow regarding the 28-year-old star’s possible future, with other franchises beginning to take notice.

A meeting between McDavid and his agent, Judd Moldaver, has been setting the tone in recent days, outlining a strategy for negotiations between the franchise and the star. A new update adds further complexity to the situation.

What will happen with McDavid’s contract?

For now, McDavid’s contract remains uncertain. NHL insider Ryan Rishaug provided more clarity: “On the McDavid contract, there hasn’t been a back and forth with dollars and term to this point between the two sides,” Rishaug said in his X account (formerly Twitter).

Connor McDavid Oilers

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers skates during 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“After taking some time to regroup following the season, McDavid and agent Judd Moldaver of Wasserman are working through what the options are and what the ask will look like,” the insider added regarding the ongoing negotiations between McDavid and the Oilers.

Will McDavid extend his contract with the Oilers?

McDavid is expected to speak soon to clarify his thoughts on the potential multi-million-dollar extension with Edmonton. The franchise wants to reach a deal with their captain, as the team’s management has previously stated. Updates are expected shortly.

