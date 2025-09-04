Waiting for Connor McDavid to sign a contract extension has become outright torture for the Edmonton Oilers. While such an agreement is still in process, the captain issued a bold message to his teammates as the 2025-26 NHL season approaches.

With or without McDavid signed to an extension, the Oilers know the work is cut out for them. This upcoming NHL campaign will hinge on one result, and one only: whether Edmonton hoists the Stanley Cup.

If the organization fails once more, it could be in for a lot of trouble—especially if McDavid isn’t inked to a long-term deal by then. That’s why fans in Northern Alberta can’t wait for their captain to put pen to paper. At least then, one looming threat would be taken care of.

On that note, McDavid spoke up and delivered a blunt wake-up call and command to his teammates in Edmonton. “We’ve got to master our game,” McDavid said, per Sportsnet’s Mark Spector on X. “We’re already pretty good at it, but we’ve got to get to a level that nobody can touch.”

Connor McDavid in Hockey Canada’s 2025 National Teams Orientation Camp.

McDavid might as well put the Florida Panthers on notice with a “we’re coming for you” type of message. As it stands, the Cats in Sunrise are the Oilers’ kryptonite, as no other team has been a bigger stone in Edmonton’s skate than Florida.

Buckle up

The Oilers once believed the speculation around McDavid’s contract would be muted come August. Now, September has arrived and all signs indicate this drama is only getting started. Edmonton should forget about its ideal expectation for McDavid’s extension by now.

“It could be a long waiting game here. That’s the sense I’m getting, this could take a while,” insider Chris Johnston commented on the situation brewing in Edmonton during the latest episode of his podcast, the Chris Johnston Show.

Concerned

Though it was often reported and McDavid himself confirmed he would like to weigh in all his options before signing an extension, such a delay has come as a shock to many in Edmonton. It’s unclear what exactly it is that’s holding the captain back, but there seems to be something bugging him. Whether it’s on the contractual side or something with the Oilers’ roster, that’s unknown.

“My understanding of the situation is he’s going through his own internal process,” insider Pierre LeBrun said on TSN’s Overdrive. “This isn’t about numbers. That part is going to be the easy one. The [Oilers’] future’s important to him. Before committing a number of years to them, he wants to know in his heart and mind what he’s committing to.”