NHL News: David Pastrnak sends strong message to Brad Marchand, rest of Bruins after loss vs Rangers

The Boston Bruins were unable to hold on to their lead and suffered a tough 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers in a game that appeared to be crucial for both teams’ futures in the 2024-25 NHL season. David Pastrnak scored to extend his point streak to 12 games, but his team, with star Brad Marchand on the ice, could not get the win.

Pastrnak added a goal, but the Bruins could not hold on to their 2-1 lead going into the third period. The Rangers turned the game around and ended Boston’s two-game winning streak. In response to the defeat, the 28-year-old right wing had a stern message for his teammates, including himself.

Pastrnak’s anger stems from the fact that the night at Madison Square Garden was a good opportunity to build a solid winning streak for the Bruins, who are 27-23-6 and have won just five of their last 10 games, losing ground in the Atlantic Division standings. Star forward Marchand, meanwhile, was held to one assist.

Pastrnak’s strong message after loss to Rangers

“It’s our own doing. We were undisciplined, got scored on against the power play. Those are things that bite you in this league. We didn’t have an ‘A’ game today whatsoever, but we were up 2-1 after two periods somehow thanks to ‘Korpi’ (goalie Joonas Korpisalo) and a couple goals. We just have to be better with the discipline and on the power play,“ strongly stated Pastrnak in reaction to the loss to the Rangers, as quoted by NHL.com.

Korpisalo’s outstanding performance despite defeat

Pastrnak praised Korpisalo’s performance in the loss to the Rangers, as the Finnish goalie made 19 saves to keep the Bruins off the board. Despite the 30-year veteran’s efforts, Boston could not hold on to the lead and lost the game after Vincent Trocheck scored the third goal for the New York franchise.

The Bruins’ next NHL season game

The Bruins will have a chance to bounce back this Saturday when they host the Vegas Golden Knights in their last game before a two-week break. During the NHL off-season, Brad Marchand will head to the Four Nations to play for Team Canada in what could be his final appearance with the national team.