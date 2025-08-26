NHL News: Fate of first-round talent in New York reportedly hanging in Mike Sullivan, Rangers’ hands

Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers know the stakes are high entering the 2025-26 NHL season. However, they’ve only risen after reports emerged in the Big Apple. Apparently, the fate of former first overall pick in the 2020 Draft is hanging on the Blueshirts’ performance.

Immediately upon arrival from Pittsburgh, Sullivan will be put to the test in New York City. After missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the 2024-25 NHL campaign, the Rangers have no margin for error. Not even Sullivan, new to the city, will get a pass if the team underperforms. However, reports suggest Alexis Lafreniere might be the most endangered figure within the Rangers organization.

“Lafreniere, do they look at that? To try to make a big bold hockey type move? I think almost everything would be under consideration if this team gets off to a poor start,” insider David Pagnotta said on TSN’s Campbell vs Gallo.

Underwhelming

Selected with the first overall pick in the 2020 NHL entry Draft, expectations were sky-high for Lafreniere in New York. However, the Quebec-native hasn’t quite met them.

Alexis Lafreniere celebrates a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

Lafreniere has appeared in 380 games, recording 92 goals and 101 assists (193 points). While his stint with the Rangers has been far from ideal so far, he’s shown great capacity to bounce back. After finishing the 2022-23 postseason with 0 points in 7 games, he turned it up a notch during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, recording 14 points in 16 games (8G, 6A).

Following such a dominant run in the postseason, the Rangers handed Lafreniere a seven-year, $52.15 million extension. Still, the 23-year-old’s production this past season was anything but exciting, as he finished the 82-game campaign with 45 points (17G, 28A).

If changes aren’t seen right from the get-go, New York may be left with no choice but to trade him. As it’s been made evident time and again, GM Chris Drury’s pulse doesn’t tremble when it comes to shaking the lineup.

Reunion in Manhattan?

Sullivan took the head coaching job in New York in hopes of finding similar success to the one he had in Pittsburgh with the Penguins. That’s way easier said than done, though. Especially as the Rangers won’t have a prime Sidney Crosby type of player on the roster.

Still, reports around the NHL hint he could be joined by another key member of Pittsburgh’s back-to-back Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2016 and 2017. With Evgeni Malkin set to play his final year in The Burgh, a reunion with Coach Sullivan at Madison Square Garden could be a poetic ending.

“Expect to see the Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers, and New York Rangers at the top of Malkin’s list,” insider Jeremy Tingly said. “The future hall-of-famer is owed $6.1 million this season against the cap, and owns the cards to his destiny with his no-movement clause.”