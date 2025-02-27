NHL News: Golden Knights and Stars reportedly targeting Hurricanes star, teammate of Sebastian Aho

Sebastian Aho could lose an important teammate to the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL regular season, as rumors of a trade for a star forward have grown. The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars are among the teams reportedly interested.

Sitting in second place in the Metropolitan Division, the Hurricanes are looking to make a deep run in the 2024-25 NHL season and are already eyeing the playoffs. However, a surprising move could change the roster in the face of tough negotiations.

The player who could be traded away from the Canes is none other than forward Mikko Rantanen. The 28-year-old player came to Carolina in January 2025 as part of a three-team trade involving the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks. The Finnish forward hasn’t fit in well with the team, and now a trade might be a good option.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Golden Knights and Stars reportedly interested in Rantanen

NHL insider Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet anticipated the information. “Teams are ready to pounce on Rantanen. In the West, the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars — who have yet to replace Tyler Seguin — are ones to watch on that front, if the Hurricanes decide they have to move the star winger,” he said.

Mikko Rantanen of the Carolina Hurricanes

Advertisement

Several NHL teams interested in Rantanen

The Golden Knights and Stars join the long list of teams keeping an eye on Rantanen’s situation with the Canes. The Toronto Maple Leafs are another team mentioned as a possible destination for the Finnish forward, along with the Florida Panthers, who are looking for a replacement for the injured Matthew Tkachuk.

Advertisement

see also As Mikko Rantanen struggles in Carolina, Martin Necas drops bold message on playing with Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche

Rantanen’s current situation

Although he arrived in Carolina just a few days ago, there seems to be no guarantee that Rantanen will remain with the Hurricanes for the long term. If the Finnish forward and the Canes are unable to agree on a new contract before the NHL trade deadline, there could be a concrete opportunity to trade him.