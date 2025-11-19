NHL News: Mike Sullivan delivers direct message after NY Rangers’ road streak ends

The New York Rangers, led by head coach Mike Sullivan, saw their six-game road winning streak end Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena with a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Jonny Brodzinski and Vincent Trocheck scored for New York, while Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves to keep the game close.

The game saw early pressure from both sides, with Braeden Bowman and Ben Hutton giving Vegas a 2-0 lead in the first half. Brodzinski’s backdoor rebound and Trocheck’s later redirection while the Rangers had an extra attacker illustrated New York’s resilience and ability to generate scoring chances despite a structured and disciplined opponent.

While the Rangers ultimately fell short, the performance highlighted individual contributions and the ongoing development of the team’s depth. “He was playing well. He was going to the net. The one thing Jonny has the capability of doing is scoring goals,” Sullivan said, according to NHL.com, praising Brodzinski’s efforts.

Sullivan’s message

Mike Sullivan’s message became clear as he described the matchup as a “low-event game” in which meaningful looks were difficult to generate. “They got some of their best chances on the power play. I thought a game like tonight, you don’t get a lot off the rush with the structure they bring. You’ve got to find ways to create offense with the grind game,” he explained, underscoring the difficulty New York faced trying to break through Vegas’ disciplined setup.

What does this loss mean for the Rangers?

The defeat ends a strong road run but provides a clear perspective for areas of improvement. With players like Trocheck and Artemi Panarin contributing offensively and Shesterkin holding the fort in net, the Rangers have a foundation to build on as they prepare for upcoming matchups and aim to regain momentum in their schedule.