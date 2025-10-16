NHL News: Maple Leafs reportedly exploring trade options for Auston Matthews’ teammate

Just days into the 2025–26 NHL season, speculation surrounds Nick Robertson and his place with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 24-year-old American forward has appeared in all four games, stepping in for injured teammates and filling a role on Toronto’s top line alongside Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies.

Robertson has pushed past 160 NHL games and is reportedly seeking a larger role. Despite participating in training camp and the season opener, questions remain about where he fits in a deep Maple Leafs roster.

“The 24-year-old finds himself one more time in a very familiar spot with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and he’s hoping for a larger role, opportunity in the National Hockey League,” TSN’s Darren Dregersaid on Insider Trading. “Given the depth that the Maple Leafs have, it’s a tough spot for Robertson. So maybe it’s time to give him a fresh start somewhere else.”

Could changes in the forward group limit Robertson’s ice time?

With Steven Lorentz skating again after a minor injury, Robertson may find himself back on the outside looking in. Easton Cowan’s play on the top line earlier in the season has already shifted Toronto’s lineup dynamics, leaving Robertson in a potentially precarious position. Management could be considering trading him while his value remains high.

Nick Robertson #89 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates with the puck. Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Contract settlement avoids arbitration

The Maple Leafs and Robertson reportedly reached a settlement ahead of a scheduled arbitration case, signing a one-year, $1.825 million contract. While he requested a trade last season, Robertson stayed with Toronto for training camp and the start of this season, tallying one assist in four games so far.

