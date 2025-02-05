NHL News: Penguins may lose star Sidney Crosby for game vs Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost 3-2 in overtime to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night in NHL action, but the most disturbing part of the game was the exit of star Sidney Crosby in the third period. The Pens forward left the ice briefly after a collision with Luke Hughes and Erik Haula. There are some doubts as to whether the captain of 37 will be able to play against the New York Rangers.

There is concern in Pittsburgh about a possible left arm injury that could keep captain Crosby out of upcoming games. While he was able to return to the game after leaving in visible pain, the Penguins star is unsure of his status.

Crosby returned to the rink and played in overtime. Although the Penguins fell to the Devils, the Pittsburgh captain came up big, even setting up Bryan Rust for a potential game-winning goal. In the last few hours, however, new news has surfaced regarding Crosby’s availability.

Is Sidney Crosby injured?

Despite returning to the ice in the loss to the Devils, questions about Crosby’s status are growing in Pittsburgh. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan revealed that the team captain will not participate in Wednesday’s practice, according to Rob Rossi of The Athletic.

Will Crosby be able to play against the Rangers?

The next few hours will be critical in determining if Crosby’s absence from Wednesday’s practice is due to him being cared for or if he is injured from the hit to his left arm. Sullivan will be handling the situation and will provide updates on the possibility of Crosby playing in Friday’s game against the Rangers.

Who momentarily replaced Crosby in the game against the Devils?

Forward Kevin Hayes was tasked with replacing Crosby on the top line when the Pens captain went to the locker room in pain, only to return a few minutes later. Evgeni Malkin is the natural replacement for the Pittsburgh star, but he is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.