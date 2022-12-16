Argentina will France at the Lusail Stadium for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup final game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Argentina will play against France at the Lusail Stadium in what will be the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup final game. Check out here everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. Remember you can watch this game in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It is the final game and it will finally be known who will be the new champions of the most important nations championship in the world. On the one hand, there will be France, the last champions, who have advanced solidly to the finals of the tournament, winning all their games (except against Tunisia, but in a game in which they used an alternative team).

Now they will have the most important challenge of becoming the first consecutive champions since Brazil in Sweden 1958 and Chile 1962. It will not be easy, since their rivals will be Argentina, who after a bad start against Saudi Arabia have had very good performances, being the best the semifinal against Croatia. It will undoubtedly be an interesting final game.

Argentina vs France: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 18, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar

Live Stream: FuboTV

Argentina vs France: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Argentina vs France: Storylines

It is the confrontation between two world champions and that indicates that they are two teams with a lot of history. Argentina were champions in 1978 and 1986, in addition to playing in the final on three other occasions (1930, 1990 and 2014). Now they are looking for their third conquest at the hands of Lionel Messi, one of the best footballers of all time.

France also have two world titles. In other words, whichever of the two wins will get the third. The French won the Cup in 1998 and 2018, as well as playing in the 2006 final. They hope to be the first team to win two consecutive editions since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Their main star is Kylian Mbappe.

How to Watch or Live Stream Argentina vs France in the U.S.

This Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup final game between Argentina and France to be played on Saturday, December 18 at the Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV and Peacock. Other options: Sling, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Foxsports.com, FOX Network.

Argentina vs France: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have no favorites for this final game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: 2.80 odds for Argentina to win, and 2.80 for France to win too. A tie would result in a 2.95 payout.

BetMGM Argentina 2.80 Tie 2.95 France 2.80

*Odds via BetMGM