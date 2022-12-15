Croatia will face Morocco today at the Khalifa International Stadium for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup third place. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Croatia and Morocco will face each other today at the Khalifa International Stadium in what will be the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup third place. Check out here everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. Remember you can watch this game in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Both teams were just one step away from reaching the final, however, they were clearly outclassed in their semifinal games and will now be looking for the “consolation prize” of third place in the World Cup. Of course, even if they both wanted the final, there is enormous merit in playing this game.

On the Croatian side, it is the second time in their history that they have played it, the first being in France 1998, where they were winners and that was their best participation until the last World Cup when they reached the final. Morocco is the first African in the semifinals, so even with the defeat their performance will be historic, although of course they will look for 3rd place, which would undoubtedly be very important for soccer in their country and in Africa.

Croatia vs Morocco: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Live Stream: FuboTV

Croatia vs Morocco: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Croatia vs Morocco: Storylines

Croatia want to finish this World Cup in the best way, especially considering that it will probably be the last for several great players from an excellent generation of Croatian players, including Luka Modric. If he wins, they would take third place for the second time in their history, having previously done so in France in 1998.

Morocco's participation is historic regardless of the result with France and not even the one they obtain against Croatia. No African team had ever reached a semi-final, so they not only made history for Moroccan soccer, but for the entire continent. But of course, it would be even better if that story ended with Morocco as high up as possible.

How to Watch or Live Stream Croatia vs Morocco in the U.S.

This Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup third place game between Croatia and Morocco to be played on Saturday, December 16 at the Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Other options: UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Sling, FOX Network, FOX Sports App, Telemundo, Foxsports.com.

Croatia vs Morocco: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers see Croatia as favorites for this semifinal game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: 2.35 odds for Croatia to win, and 3.00 for Morocco to win. A tie would result in a 3.40 payout.

BetMGM Croatia 2.35 Tie 3.40 Morocco 3.00

*Odds via BetMGM

