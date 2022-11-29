Costa Rica play against Germany at Al Bayt Stadium for the Group Stage of the qatar 2022 World Cup. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the us below.

Costa Rica are ready to face Germany at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This Group Stage game will take place at Al Bayt Stadium. The Ticos want to win against a big favorite, but the Germans are also desperate for a win.

Costa Rica was a flop during their 2022 FIFA World Cup debut, they lost to Spain in what was the biggest lost in the Group Stage so far. But the good news is that Costa Rica won a recent game that gave them a new opportunity to reach the next phase.

Germany are not the same after the defeat against Japan, that humiliating defeat ended with the germans 'favorite tag' in the World Cup. But not everything is dead for them since against Spain things turned out just as they expected.

Costa Rica vs Germany: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar.

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)
Location: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar.

Costa Rica vs Germany: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Costa Rica vs Germany: Storylines

Costa Rica still have a chance to reach the Knockout Stage and it's all thanks to their recent second game round victory against Japan. The Ticos had to work hard to win that game, but Fuller scored the winning goal at the 81st minute and that was enough.

Germany have only one point, they are the worst Group E team, but during the game against Spain the defensive strategy worked better than against Japan. The Germans scored the first goal but it was canceled by a VAR call. Spain scored the first official goal in the game, but in the end the game ended 1-1 with a miraculous 83' minute goal by Fullkrug.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Costa Rica vs Germany in the U.S.

This Qatar 2022 World Cup game in the Group Stage will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV, Peacock, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Sling, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, UNIVERSO NOW, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO.

Costa Rica vs Germany: Predictions And Odds

Costa Rica are big underdogs with 23.00 odds that will pay $2300 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they won a recent game and they have a top not goal keeper. Germany are underdogs with 1.10 odds. The draw is offered at 11.00 odds. The best pick for this QATAR WORLD CUP game is: Draw 11.00 (90’+added stoppage time, doesn’t include extra time).

BetMGM Costa Rica 23.00 Draw 11.00 Germany 1.10

* Odds via BetMGM.