England and Senegal clash off on Saturday at the Al Bayt Stadium in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

England will face Senegal in the 2022 Qatar World Cup Round of 16 on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Knockout Stage soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. For example, if you are in Senegal, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their first overall meeting. European UEFA side England and Senegal of CAF have never clashed before neither at the World Cup tournament nor in an International Friendly.

The game will be played at 2:00 PM (ET), at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever, to determine who will face the winner of the France vs Poland matchup in the Quarter-Finals.

England vs Senegal: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 4, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Live Stream: fuboTV (free trial)

England vs Senegal: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

England vs Senegal: Storylines

England had two wins and one draw in the three Group Stage games they played in Qatar. Meanwhile, in the three Group Stage matchdays, Senegal won twice and lost once. The English earned their way into the next round after ending up on top of Group B with seven points. On the other hand, Senegalese set up a meeting with the European side after finishing in second place at the Group A table.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free England vs Senegal in the U.S.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup Round of 16 game between England and Senegal, to be played on Saturday, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, will be broadcasted on fuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. In the US, if you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Other options include Peacock, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Telemundo, FOX Network.

England vs Senegal: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of England. BetMGM see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them 1.53 odds to progress to the next round. Senegal, meanwhile, have 7.00 odds to cause an upset in this match, while a tie would result in a 3.90 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM England 1.53 Tie 3.90 Senegal: 7.00

* Odds by BetMGM