Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James urged the media to keep the same energy when talking about Jerry Jones or Kyrie Irving, regardless of their race.

You don't need to do a lot of research to realize thatDallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't exactly a role model. He's had his fair share of controversies, scandals, and questionable behavior. However, most of it has been swept over the rug more often than not.

Recently, the business mogul has made the rounds as an old pic of him attending a racist rally surfaced. He claimed he was just 'curious' to see what was going on. Yeah, that's the best he could think of.

That's why LeBron James wanted to know why the media hadn't asked him or any other NBA player about Jones' controversial photo, especially considering they didn't hesitate to reach out to them when Kyrie Irvingshared a hatred-fill anti-semitic documentary.

NBA News: LeBron James Calls Out The Media Over Jerry Jones' Photo

"I got one question for you guys before you guys leave. I was thinking when I was on my way over here, I was wondering why I haven't gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo," James said at the end of his press conference. "But when the Kyrie [Irving] thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that."

"When I watch Kyrie talk and he says, 'I know who I am, but I want to keep the same energy when we're talking about my people and the things that we've been through,' and that Jerry Jones photo is one of those moments that our people — Black people — have been through in America," James continued. "And I feel like as a Black man, as a Black athlete, as someone with power and a platform, when we do something wrong, or something that people don't agree with, it's on every single tabloid, every single news coverage, it's on the bottom ticker. It's asked about every single day."

"But it seems like to me that the whole Jerry Jones situation, photo — and I know it was years and years ago and we all make mistakes, I get it — but it seems like it's just been buried under, like, 'Oh, it happened. OK, we just move on.' And I was just kind of disappointed that I haven't received that question from you guys," LeBron concluded.

That's a fair question and he's got a valid point. Kyrie Irving was 100% wrong and he was held accountable for that, so why people aren't even talking about Jones attending a racist rally? Let's keep that same energy for both, as both deserve scrutiny and criticism.