The Netherlands and the United States clash off on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

The Netherlands will face the United States at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha in the 2022 Qatar World Cup Round of 16 on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Knockout Stage soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their sixth overall meeting. The Netherlands are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having won four times so far, while the United States men's national team have won only once to this day. No matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel was played on June 5, 2015, and it ended in a surprising 4-3 win for the Stars and Stripes in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the Knockout Stage of the 2022 World Cup.

Netherlands vs USMNT: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 3, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha

Location: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha

Netherlands vs USMNT: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Netherlands vs USMNT: Storylines

The Netherlands had two wins and one draw in the three Group Stage games they played in Qatar. Meanwhile, in the three Group Stage matchdays, USMNT won once and drew twice. The Oranje earned their way into the next round after ending up on top of Group A with nine points. On the other hand, the Stars and Stripes set up a meeting with the European side after finishing in second place at the Group B table.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to February 21, 1998, and it ended in a 2-0 Netherlands victory in an International Friendly. Thanks to this exciting last 16 clash, we will see who will qualify or miss out on the next round.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Netherlands vs USMNT in the U.S.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup Round of 16 game between Netherlands and USMNT, to be played on Saturday, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, will be broadcasted in the United States. Other options include Peacock, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Telemundo, FOX Network.

Netherlands vs USMNT: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of the Netherlands. BetMGM see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them 1.93 odds to progress to the next round. USMNT, meanwhile, have 4.20 odds to cause an upset in this match, while a tie would result in a 3.30 payout.

BetMGM Netherlands 1.93 Tie 3.30 USMNT 4.20

* Odds by BetMGM