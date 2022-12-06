The last eight teams will be battling to get the title in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but there are still some remining steps they have to go through. Check out how the quarterfinals work in this tournament.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup has been a tournament of surprises so far. Candidates like Germany, and more recently Spain have both been eliminated earlier than it was expected. Although they weren’t the only ones that are already out of contention.

There were 32 countries being represented when this competition began. However, the first round of eight groups cut the number of squads to half for the round of 16. But that part of this World Cup is also in the rearview.

Now there are only eight participants that survived throughout the elimination process, which also means even higher stakes for everybody. Along with great battles between powerful sides ahead, the quarterfinals are on the way. Find out how they work.

How will the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup be?

Although teams have played four games so far, there are still more challenges ahead. From the round of 16 on, there are only knockout games to decide which sides are out. One of those rounds is the one that has just ended, but the same format will continue moving forward. This round will have Netherlands vs Argentina, Croatia vs Brazil, England vs France, and Morocco vs Portugal.

The quarterfinals will be four matchups that will set the semifinalists. Of course, each game will last 90 minutes for the regulation. In case of a tie during that time, teams will play another 30 minutes. Those will be two halves of 15 minutes each, including a change of sides.

If everything stays even, a penalty shootout will be the definitive tiebreaker. That is a best-of-five series to decide the winner. In this tournament there have already been two countries qualifying that way for reference. Those were Croatia beating Japan after a 1-1 through 120 minutes of competition, and Morocco defeating Spain following a 0-0.

