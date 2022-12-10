France clash with England in the most anticipated game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read here to find out what will happen to the reigning champions if they lose to the famous Three Lions in the quarterfinals.

France are still the favorites to take home the World Cup after smashing Poland 3-1 in the Round of 16. Didier Deschamps and his players are trying to become only the third National Team ever to win in back-to-back editions: Italy (1934-1938) and Brazil (1958-1962).

In a very surprising stat, this will be only the third meeting for these two teams in World Cup history. England won 2-0 in the last game of the group stage at Wembley in 1966 and the Three Lions also got a 3-1 victory at Bilbao in the first round of Spain 1982.

After winning the 1966 World Cup at home, England haven't been able to hoist the trophy for a second time. Furthermore, they haven't even reached the final again. Their best performances were the semifinals in Italy 1990 and Russia 2018. Now, the Three Lions could play spoiler by knocking out the defending champions.

What happens if France lose to England in the quarterfinals?

If France lose to England in the quarterfinals, they will be oficially eliminated from the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This would also mean that no team was able to win consecutive editions in 60 years.

In this scenario, England would reach the semifinals for the fourth time in history: 1966, 1990, 2018 and 2022. At that stage, Gareth Southgate's team will play on Wednesday, December 14, just two victories away from glory.

