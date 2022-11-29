The ending of Group B should be a thrilling one with England as a protagonist. They have a lot of stars in the roster, so Gareth Southgate must leave some of them out. Find out why Mason Mount isn’t starting vs Wales.

There were a couple of squads with plenty of stars in their rosters for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. One of them was undoubtedly England, mainly with offensive players with enough skill to play in any other national team. That also means Gareth Southgate must leave some of them out, like it happened today vs Wales with Mason Mount.

The tournament started very well for England vs Iran. In that game the team took advantage of their opponents with a 6-2 win that may have scared some teams. Although that image took a step back against the USA.

That 0-0 tie made head coach Southgate rethink the lineup to face the Welsh. There are still multiple talented players in the starting 11, though the Chelsea midfielder will not be one of them. Check out why Mount isn’t starting for England on this occasion.

Will Mason Mount play for England vs Wales?

Southgate has a lot of options in the attack. Everyone could be a starter in the current roster. That was the case for Mount in the first two games England played. The midfielder played 70 minutes against the Iranians, and he didn’t even leave the field vs the USA.

But that will be modified on Matchday 3 against Wales. The decision made by Southgate will have Mount potentially coming off the bench in case he is needed. He was thought to be an option in the right, although the head coach opted for Jude Bellingham in that spot.

His opportunities will remain there in case the offense doesn’t work. In the 4-3-3 that England is set to use in the British rivalry game he didn’t appear as the best choice for Southgate, but Mount has enough potential to change the match coming in as a backup.

