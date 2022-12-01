Football activity at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Friday. Find out here the complete fixtures list for the December 2 matchups at the world football tournament.

We have reached Day 12 of the 2022 World Cup. On the previous day, France advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup despite losing to Tunisia. Wahbi Khazri scored the winning goal in the 58th minute. Les Blues lost, but the World Cup defending champions still won their group. To little surprise, Tunisia's World Cup performance this year was similar to its previous attempts.

Then, after defeating the odds-on favorites Denmark, Australia advanced to the World Cup Round of 16 for the first time since 2006. As the Danes needed a victory and hoped that Tunisia wouldn't defeat France in order to progress to the round of 16, this result was a huge letdown. Argentina, meanwhile, topped Group C, setting up a round of 16 meeting with Australia, an unexpected qualifier.

Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez scored in the second half to help Argentina defeat Poland 2-0 on Wednesday and move to the round of 16. Lionel Messi had a penalty saved in the first half. In the final Group C match, Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1, but even that result wasn't enough to help them progress.

2022 Qatar World Cup Fixtures List for Friday, December 2

Friday, December 2 (Day 13) football schedule will feature the third round of groups H and G. Ghana will play Uruguay in Group H knowing that a win would send them and Portugal through to the next round of the World Cup. The Black Stars are in the second position in Group A, two points ahead of Uruguay in fourth. Meanwhile, Uruguay need a win to have any hope of advancing to the round of 16 in Qatar.

On Friday, already-qualified Portugal will take on South Korea in a quest to finish first in Group H at the 2022 World Cup. Then, in order to advance to the World Cup last 16, Cameroon will need to defeat Brazil at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

With just one point after two games, the Indomitable Lions must win and pray for a tie or a Serbian victory against Switzerland by a single goal in the other Group G matchup, while the Selecao merely need a point to finish in the first place. Group G features Serbia and Switzerland, both of which have a shot of joining Brazil in the knockout round of the World Cup.

