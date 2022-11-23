Belgium and Morocco clash off at the Al Thumama Stadium for Matchday 2 of Group F of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Belgium vs Morocco: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage

Belgium will face Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on the second matchday of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage. Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group F Matchday 2 soccer game in the US. To watch the game in the US tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their fourth overall meeting. Expectedly, the Belgium men's national team have emerged victorious twice so far, while Morocco have one win. No matches have ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on March 26, 2008, and it ended in a surprising 4-1 win for the Atlas Lions in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the early stages of the 2022 World Cup.

Belgium vs Morocco: Date

The 2022 Qatar World Cup Group F Matchday 2 game between Belgium and Morocco will be played on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

Belgium vs Morocco: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Belgium vs Morocco

The game to be played between Belgium and Morocco on the second matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F will be broadcasted on fuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. In the US, if you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Other options include Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Telemundo.

