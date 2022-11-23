Brazil will play against Serbia at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This will be the opening game for the top favorites. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The main candidate to win the title will finally enter the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Brazil will begin their journey in a clash with Serbia at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Matchday 1. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m) will be available.

Brazil definitely arrived at the tournament as a top candidate to get the crown. The five-time champions have a roster full of stars, so they are favorites. Although given how the World Cup started regarding upsets, they must start well. This team also had an outstanding path in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, finishing first in the standings with 14 wins and three ties in 17 games.

Serbia will surely present a tough battle for the Brazilians based on what they showed before. The group isn’t going to be easy since it will also have Cameroon and Switzerland, although they got here almost knocking down a giant. The Serbians were the squad that made Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal go through the playoffs, so they could be a difficult opponent.

Brazil vs Serbia: Kick-Off Time

Brazil will take on Serbia at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Thursday, November 24.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (November 25)

Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (November 25)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 00:30 AM (November 25)

Indonesia: 03:00 AM (November 25)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (November 25)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (November 25)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (November 25)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (November 25)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM (November 25)

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Brazil vs Serbia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, Claro Sports, Las Estrellas, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Bangladesh: Toffee Live, T Sports, Gazi TV

Belgium: Één, RTBF Auvio Direct, Sporza, Tipik, rtbf.be/sport

Brazil: GloboEsporte.com, SporTV 2, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, Globo, SporTV

Cameroon: New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Canada: TSN App, TSN.ca, TSN1, CTV, TSN3, CTV App, RDS, RDS App

Costa Rica: TUDN, TDMAX, Teletica Radio 91.5, Teletica En Vivo, Claro Sports, Sky HD, Teletica Canal 7

Croatia: HRT 2

Denmark: NRK1, DR 1, dr.dk

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, Claro Sports, CNT Play, Teleamazonas, Canal del Futbol, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, TF1 Live, TF1, Molotov, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: ZDF, Magenta Sport

Ghana: DStv Now, GTV Sports+, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV, Voot Select

Indonesia: SCTV, Moji, Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Ireland: RTE 2, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport Web, RTE Player

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV, NHK Japan

Kenya: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go, Unifi TV, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, TV Okey, Astro Arena 2, RTM TV2 , Sukan RTM

Mexico: Blim TV, VIX+, TUDN, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Claro Sports, Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca 7, Las Estrellas, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Netherlands: NPO 1, NPO Start, Één

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Prime TV, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: NRK TV, NRK1

Poland: TVP Sport, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, TVP1

Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, New World Sport1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Serbia: RTS 1, Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2

Singapore: StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141

South Africa: sabcsportonline.co.za, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SABC Sport, SuperSport CSN, SABC 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand

South Korea: MBC Korea, SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea

Spain: Gol Mundial

Sweden: NRK1, TV4 Sweden, Discovery+, C More Sweden

Switzerland: RTS 2, SRF Play, RTS Sport, SRF zwei, RSI La 2

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Uganda: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

UAE: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

UK: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One

United States: FuboTV (free trial), FOX Network, Peacock, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

