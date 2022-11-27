Brazil and Switzerland will clash at Stadium 974 in their second match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Brazil and Switzerland face off trying to get their second victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The match will be played at Stadium 974 on Monday, November 28, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. The game will be available for the US in fuboTV (7-day free trial) and PeacockTV (limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

After a 2-0 win in the opener against Serbia, with a brilliant performance by Richarlison, Brazil are dealing with huge injuries. Neymar and Danilo have been oficially ruled out for the rest of the group stage so names like Fred, Rodrygo and Eder Militao might get their chance.

In three of the last four World Cups, Switzerland have reached the Round of 16. In order to do it again, they will have to pull off one of the biggest upsets in the tournament after their 1-0 victory in the opener with Cameroon. Murat Yakin's team are no strangers on the matter. A few months ago, with everything against them, they tied against Italy in Rome and sent the European cahmpions to the playoffs where North Macedonia eliminated the Azzurri.

Brazil vs Switzerland: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1 PM

Australia: 2 AM (AEST) (Tuesday, November 29)

Bangladesh: 10 PM

Belgium: 5 PM

Brazil: 1 PM

Cameroon: 5 PM

Canada: 11 AM (ET)

Costa Rica: 10 AM

Croatia: 5 PM

Denmark: 5 PM

Ecuador: 11 AM

Egypt: 6 PM

France: 5 PM

Germany: 5 PM

Ghana: 4 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12 AM (Tuesday, November 29)

Iran: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 4 PM

Israel: 6 PM

Italy: 5 PM

Jamaica: 11 AM

Japan: 1 AM (Tuesday, November 29)

Kenya: 7 PM

Malaysia: 12 AM (Tuesday, November 29)

Mexico: 10 AM (CDMX)

Morocco: 5 PM

Netherlands: 5 PM

New Zealand: 5 AM (Tuesday, November 29)

Nigeria: 5 PM

Norway: 5 PM

Poland: 5 PM

Portugal: 4 PM

Qatar: 7 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7 PM

Senegal: 4 PM

Serbia: 5 PM

Singapore: 12 AM (Tuesday, November 29)

South Africa: 6 PM

South Korea: 1 AM (Tuesday, November 29)

Spain: 5 PM

Sweden: 5 PM

Switzerland: 5 PM

Tanzania: 7 PM

Trinidad & Tobago: 12 PM

Tunisia: 5 PM

Uganda: 7 PM

UAE: 8 PM

UK: 4 PM

United States: 11 AM (ET)

Brazil vs Switzerland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, Televisión Pública, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DeporTV

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Bangladesh: T Sports, Toffee Live, Gazi TV

Belgium: Canvas, Tipik, rtbf.be/sport, Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: SporTV 2, SporTV, GloboEsporte.com, Globo, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: TSN.ca, TSN App, RDS App, TSN4, TSN3, RDS, TSN5, TSN1

Costa Rica: Teletica En Vivo, Teletica Canal 7, TDMAX, Sky HD, Teletica Radio 91.5

Croatia: HRT 2, HRTi

Denmark: DR 1, dr.dk

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App, CNT Play

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: Servus TV, Das Erste, Magenta Sport

Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, GTV Sports+, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

India: Sports18, Voot Select, Sports18 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: Moji, Vidio, SCTV

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, RTE Player, ITVX

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: Fuji TV, AbemaTV

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go, Astro Arena 2

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Netherlands: NPO 1, NPO Start, Canvas

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direkte

Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, sport.tvp.pl, TVP1

Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, TVI Player, Sport TV1, TVI

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: RTS 1, HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport Football, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

South Korea: SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea, MBC Korea

Spain: Gol Mundial

Sweden: Discovery+, SVT 2, SVT 1, SVT Play

Switzerland: SRF Play, SRF zwei, RTS Sport, RTS 2, RSI La 2

Tanzania: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad & Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, New World Sport1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

UK: ITV 1 UK, STV Player, STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, BBC Radio 5 Live

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Peacock (limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com