Morocco are ready to face Croatia at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This Group Stage game will take place at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. The Croats are small favorites but they have one of the best squads. Here is all the related information about this World Cup game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Morocco are the only underdogs in Group F, they are sharing the group with Belgium, Canada and Croatia. The Moroccans have not lost against a big team since June, on that occasion they lost against the United States 0-3.

Croatia want to reach the World Cup as far as they did during the 2018 World Cup in Russia when they lost the big final against France.

Morocco vs Croatia: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Time: 5:00 AM (ET)

Location: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar.

Morocco vs Croatia: Times by State in the US

ET: 5:00 AM

CT: 4:00 AM

MT: 3:00 AM

PT: 2:00 AM

Morocco vs Croatia: Storylines

Morocco are underdogs, it's obvious, but they won two international friendlies against Chile 2-0 and against Georgia 3-0, plus they tied a game against Paraguay 0-0. The Moroccans were lethal during the AFCON Qualifiers against Ghana (World Cup team).

Croatia have not lost a game since June 3, on that occasion they lost to Austria 0-3 in a UEFA Nations League game. After that loss they drew one game and won another five, including a recent friendly game against Saudi Arabia 1-0.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Morocco vs Croatia in the U.S.

This Qatar 2022 World Cup game in the Group Stage will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and Peacock other options to watch the game in the US are UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1.

Morocco vs Croatia: Predictions And Odds

Morocco are underdogs with 3.80 odds that will pay $380 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they know how to stop any attacking threats. Croatia are favorites with 2.10 odds. The draw is offered at 3.20 odds. The best pick for this QATAR WORLD CUP game is: Under 2.5.

BetMGM Morocco 3.80 Draw 3.20 Croatia 2.10

