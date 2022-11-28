Poland and Argentina will clash at the Stadium 974 for the last matchday in Group C of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here you will find out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Poland and Argentina will face each other at the Stadium 974 in Matchday 3 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Eagles and the Albiceleste need to pick up the win in this game to qualify without doubts for the knockout stage of the tournament. Find out everything you need to know about this 2022 World Cup Group Stage game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free. If you're in the US, you can watch it live on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Poland rescued themselves with a huge 2-0 win over Saudi Ariba. With four points at the standings, the Eagles will have the advantage as the head of Group C. If Poland manage to win this game, they will be crowned as the winners of this group and will face Group D’s second place. However, there are other results that could send Poland to the second place, especially if they lose to Argentina.

On the other side, Argentina picked up a huge 2-0 win over Mexico to stay alive in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Same case as Poland, to win means the world for the Argentine side, as they would clinch a spot in the Round of 16 stage. Otherwise they will have to wait and see what happens in the matchup between Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

Poland vs Argentina: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Poland vs Argentina: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Poland vs Argentina: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Poland and Argentina have faced each other two times before this game at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. In fact, the first two times were at the 1974 and 1978 World Cup tournaments. Also, the last time these two national teams played against each other in a World Cup, Argentina won the World Cup.

Although the last time Poland won over Argentina was in 2011, in friendly matchup. At the same time, that game was the last match in their head-to-head. So, after 11 years, these two national teams will go against each other to set up one of two qualified teams in Group C for the knockout stage in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

How to watch or live stream free Poland vs Argentina in the US

This 2022 Qatar World Cup matchup between Poland and Argentina will be broadcast in the United States on fuboTV (7-day free trial) and PeacockTV. Other options are: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, UFORIA App, FOX Sports App, SiriusXM FC, FOX Network, Sling, UNIVERSO, Foxsports.com. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV in the US, you can click here.

Poland vs Argentina: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage game. According to BetMGM, Argentina are the favorites with -213 odds to win, while Poland have +625 odds to win. A draw would result in a +320 payout. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with 2022 Qatar World Cup at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Argentina -213 Draw +320 Poland +320

*Odds via BetMGM