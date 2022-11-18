The FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar is just hours away. The Opening Ceremony will take place this Sunday and here we tell you everything you need to know, such as how long it will last.

Qatar has already opened its doors to many foreigners who have entered the country in order to spend the World Cup season there. The FIFA World Cup is one of the most anticipated events of the year and the Opening Ceremony has most fans and spectators intrigued, due to the comings and goings that have taken place regarding the artists that will perform.

One of the first to drop out was Dua Lipa, who was followed by Shakira, both of whom have assured that they will not be performing at this year's Opening Ceremony. On the other hand, some of those who will be there were recently confirmed, such as Jungbook of BTS, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie and it is estimated that JBalvin and Black Eyed Peas will be the main stars.

There will be up to four matches per day during the first stage and they will be staggered throughout the day. The only matches that may overlap will be those played on the last day of the group stage, due to competitive integrity. In case you want to prepare for the preview, you can make your prediction here.

When will the Opening Ceremony take place?

It was originally scheduled to take place on November 21 but was moved one day earlier so that the host could kick off the tournament as usual in the country of origin, so the ceremony was to start at night to enjoy the fireworks. The opening event will now take place on Sunday, November 20 at the Al Bayt Stadium.

How long will the Opening Ceremony last?

In theory, the presentation will last less than an hour, taking into account that the matches will start soon after, with the first one being Qatar vs Ecuador. It will be quite a memorable event and will make history for several reasons. It is the first winter World Cup and also, Jungkook will become the first Korean to perform at the opening ceremony of the World Cup.