Qatar 2022: Where does each of the 32 teams appear in the last FIFA Ranking?

The Ranking FIFA is a way to know which national teams are in the best shape and which are not. Now, ahead of Qatar 2022, the 32 contestants now know where are they going to be placed in this list, and of course there are some big surprises in it.

The next FIFA World Cup will be an absolut test for every single one of the contestants. It is very important that the national teams arrive in the best shape possible, but the path has been long and some of them have lost it.

Of course it is important so see where the teams are in this last Ranking FIFA, but people not rely completely in it. There have been lots of surprising stories throughout history and surely this year won't be the exception.

With the last International break, where all the 32 contestants had some tests, friendly or official, a new Ranking FIFA will arrive next October 6. There will be some surprises, but the European teams are no longer in the first spot.

There are only two national teams outside of Europe that appear in the Top 10: Brazil (1st) and Argentina (3rd). Also, despite not going to the FIFA World Cup, Italy ranked 7th above some big squads like Spain, Netherlands or Germany. This information comes from MisterChip, who uses maths to see days before how is going to be the Ranking.

Here is the Ranfing FIFA for next October and where are the 32 teams located:

POSITION NATIONAL TEAM POINTS 1 Brazil 1841 2 Belgium 1817 3 Argentina 1774 4 France 1760 5 England 1728 6 Italy 1736 7 Spain 1715 8 Netherlands 1695 9 Portugal 1677 10 Denmark 1667 11 Germany 1650 12 Croatia 1646 13 Mexico 1645 14 Uruguay 1639 15 Switzerland 1636 16 United States 1627 17 Colombia 1611 18 Senegal 1584 19 Wales 1570 20 Iran 1565 21 Serbia 1564 22 Morocco 1563 23 Peru 1561 24 Japan 1560 25 Sweden 1553 26 Poland 1549 27 Ukraine 1637 28 South Korea 1530 29 Chile 1510 30 Tunisia 1508 31 Costa Rica 1504 32 Nigeria 1498 33 Russia 1496 34 Austria 1493 35 Czech Republic 1492 36 Hungary 1492 37 Argelia 1489 38 Australia 1489 39 Egypt 1486 40 Scotland 1480 41 Canada 1475 42 Norway 1473 43 Cameroon 1471 44 Ecuador 1464 45 Turkey 1460 46 Mali 1449 47 Paraguay 1449 48 Ivory Coast 1443 49 Rep. of Ireland 1440 50 Qatar 1440 51 Saudi Arabia 1438 52 Greece 1438 53 Romania 1435 54 Burkina Faso 1432 55 Slovakia 1426 56 Finland 1406 57 Venezuela 1404 58 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1404 59 Northern Ireland 1397 60 Panama 1393 61 Ghana 1393

*The 32 contestants for Qatar 2022 are the ones highlighted