The Ranking FIFA is a way to know which national teams are in the best shape and which are not. Now, ahead of Qatar 2022, the 32 contestants now know where are they going to be placed in this list, and of course there are some big surprises in it.
The next FIFA World Cup will be an absolut test for every single one of the contestants. It is very important that the national teams arrive in the best shape possible, but the path has been long and some of them have lost it.
Of course it is important so see where the teams are in this last Ranking FIFA, but people not rely completely in it. There have been lots of surprising stories throughout history and surely this year won't be the exception.
Qatar 2022: Here is the last Ranking FIFA for all the 32 teams before the World Cup
With the last International break, where all the 32 contestants had some tests, friendly or official, a new Ranking FIFA will arrive next October 6. There will be some surprises, but the European teams are no longer in the first spot.
There are only two national teams outside of Europe that appear in the Top 10: Brazil (1st) and Argentina (3rd). Also, despite not going to the FIFA World Cup, Italy ranked 7th above some big squads like Spain, Netherlands or Germany. This information comes from MisterChip, who uses maths to see days before how is going to be the Ranking.
Here is the Ranfing FIFA for next October and where are the 32 teams located:
|POSITION
|NATIONAL TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Brazil
|1841
|2
|Belgium
|1817
|3
|Argentina
|1774
|4
|France
|1760
|5
|England
|1728
|6
|Italy
|1736
|7
|Spain
|1715
|8
|Netherlands
|1695
|9
|Portugal
|1677
|10
|Denmark
|1667
|11
|Germany
|1650
|12
|Croatia
|1646
|13
|Mexico
|1645
|14
|Uruguay
|1639
|15
|Switzerland
|1636
|16
|United States
|1627
|17
|Colombia
|1611
|18
|Senegal
|1584
|19
|Wales
|1570
|20
|Iran
|1565
|21
|Serbia
|1564
|22
|Morocco
|1563
|23
|Peru
|1561
|24
|Japan
|1560
|25
|Sweden
|1553
|26
|Poland
|1549
|27
|Ukraine
|1637
|28
|South Korea
|1530
|29
|Chile
|1510
|30
|Tunisia
|1508
|31
|Costa Rica
|1504
|32
|Nigeria
|1498
|33
|Russia
|1496
|34
|Austria
|1493
|35
|Czech Republic
|1492
|36
|Hungary
|1492
|37
|Argelia
|1489
|38
|Australia
|1489
|39
|Egypt
|1486
|40
|Scotland
|1480
|41
|Canada
|1475
|42
|Norway
|1473
|43
|Cameroon
|1471
|44
|Ecuador
|1464
|45
|Turkey
|1460
|46
|Mali
|1449
|47
|Paraguay
|1449
|48
|Ivory Coast
|1443
|49
|Rep. of Ireland
|1440
|50
|Qatar
|1440
|51
|Saudi Arabia
|1438
|52
|Greece
|1438
|53
|Romania
|1435
|54
|Burkina Faso
|1432
|55
|Slovakia
|1426
|56
|Finland
|1406
|57
|Venezuela
|1404
|58
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1404
|59
|Northern Ireland
|1397
|60
|Panama
|1393
|61
|Ghana
|1393
*The 32 contestants for Qatar 2022 are the ones highlighted