The Ranking FIFA is a way to know which national teams are in the best shape and which are not. Now, ahead of Qatar 2022, the 32 contestants now know where are they going to be placed in this list, and of course there are some big surprises in it.

The next FIFA World Cup will be an absolut test for every single one of the contestants. It is very important that the national teams arrive in the best shape possible, but the path has been long and some of them have lost it.

Of course it is important so see where the teams are in this last Ranking FIFA, but people not rely completely in it. There have been lots of surprising stories throughout history and surely this year won't be the exception.

Qatar 2022: Here is the last Ranking FIFA for all the 32 teams before the World Cup

With the last International break, where all the 32 contestants had some tests, friendly or official, a new Ranking FIFA will arrive next October 6. There will be some surprises, but the European teams are no longer in the first spot.

There are only two national teams outside of Europe that appear in the Top 10: Brazil (1st) and Argentina (3rd). Also, despite not going to the FIFA World Cup, Italy ranked 7th above some big squads like Spain, Netherlands or Germany. This information comes from MisterChip, who uses maths to see days before how is going to be the Ranking.

Here is the Ranfing FIFA for next October and where are the 32 teams located:

POSITION NATIONAL TEAM POINTS
1 Brazil 1841
2 Belgium 1817
3 Argentina 1774
4 France 1760
5 England 1728
6 Italy 1736
7 Spain 1715
8 Netherlands 1695
9 Portugal 1677
10 Denmark 1667
11 Germany 1650
12 Croatia 1646
13 Mexico 1645
14 Uruguay 1639
15 Switzerland 1636
16 United States 1627
17 Colombia 1611
18 Senegal 1584
19 Wales 1570
20 Iran 1565
21 Serbia 1564
22 Morocco 1563
23 Peru 1561
24 Japan 1560
25 Sweden 1553
26 Poland 1549
27 Ukraine 1637
28 South Korea 1530
29 Chile 1510
30 Tunisia 1508
31 Costa Rica 1504
32 Nigeria 1498
33 Russia 1496
34 Austria 1493
35 Czech Republic 1492
36 Hungary 1492
37 Argelia 1489
38 Australia 1489
39 Egypt 1486
40 Scotland 1480
41 Canada 1475
42 Norway 1473
43 Cameroon 1471
44 Ecuador 1464
45 Turkey 1460
46 Mali 1449
47 Paraguay 1449
48 Ivory Coast 1443
49 Rep. of Ireland 1440
50 Qatar 1440
51 Saudi Arabia 1438
52 Greece 1438
53 Romania 1435
54 Burkina Faso 1432
55 Slovakia 1426
56 Finland 1406
57 Venezuela 1404
58 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1404
59 Northern Ireland 1397
60 Panama 1393
61 Ghana 1393

*The 32 contestants for Qatar 2022 are the ones highlighted