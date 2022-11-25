Tunisia will face Australia in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Tunisia vs Australia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free this Qatar 2022 World Cup game in your country

Tunisia and Australia will face each other in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).

The second duels in the group stage of Qatar 2022 begin and important things begin to be defined. This game is undoubtedly transcendental for both, since a defeat would leave both very complicated. Tunisia got a creditable draw with Denmark, which could be of great help if they win this game.

On the Australian side, their need for a win is even more pressing after a horrible debut against France. The oceanic team started up on the scoreboard, but then they were not able to contain the French, who showed their best version to win the game 4-1. A defeat would leave them out, and a very complicated tie.

Tunisia vs Australia: Kick-Off Time

Tunisia will play against Australia in a Qatar 2022 group stage game this Saturday, November 26 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar.

To have fun and prepare for the World Cup, we invite you to try the simulator. Click here and make your predictions for this Qatar 2022.

Argentina: 7:00 AM

Australia: 8:00 PM

Bangladesh: 4:00 PM

Belgium: 11:00 AM

Brazil: 7:00 AM

Cameroon: 11:00 AM

Canada: 5:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 4:00 AM

Croatia: 11:00 AM

Denmark: 11:00 AM

Ecuador: 5:00 AM

Egypt: 12:00 PM

France: 11:00 AM

Germany: 11:00 AM

Ghana: 10:00 AM

India: 3:30 PM

Indonesia: 5:00 PM

Iran: 1:30 PM

Ireland: 10:00 AM

Israel: 1:00 PM

Italy: 11:00 AM

Jamaica: 5:00 AM

Japan: 7:00 PM

Kenya: 1:00 PM

Malaysia: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 AM

Morocco: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 11:00 AM

New Zealand: 10:00 PM

Nigeria: 11:00 AM

Norway: 11:00 AM

Poland: 11:00 AM

Portugal: 10:00 AM

Qatar: 1:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 1:00 PM

Senegal: 10:00 AM

Serbia: 11:00 AM

Singapore: 6:00 AM

South Africa: 12:00 PM

South Korea: 7:00 PM

Spain: 11:00 AM

Sweden: 11:00 AM

Switzerland: 11:00 AM

Tanzania: 1:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 6:00 AM

Tunisia: 11:00 AM

Uganda: 1:00 PM

UAE: 2:00 PM

UK: 10:00 AM

United States: 5:00 AM (ET)

Tunisia vs Australia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bangladesh: Gazi TV, T Sports, Toffee Live

Belgium: Één, rtbf.be/sport, Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct, Sporza

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, New World Sport1

Canada: TSN5, TSN3, TSN4, CTV, RDS, TSN.ca, TSN1, TSN App, RDS App, CTV App

Costa Rica: Sky HD, TD+, TDMAX, Teletica Radio 91.5

Croatia: HRT 2

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: MagentaTV, Magenta Sport

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, GTV Sports+, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, Voot Select, JioTV

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio, Mentari TV

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, Talksport 2 Radio UK, RTE 2, BBC One, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 2

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV, TV Asahi

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA

South Korea: KBS Korea, SBS Korea

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Arena 2

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Netherlands: Één, NPO Start, NPO 1

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: TV 2 Direct, TV 2 Play

Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Serbia: RTS 1, Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2

Singapore: Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football, Supersport Grandstand

Spain: World Goal

Sweden: SVT Play, Discovery+, SVT 1

Switzerland: RSI La 2, RTS Sport, RTS 2, SRF Play, SRF zwei

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC iPlayer, BBC One

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Sling, Fox Sports 1, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.