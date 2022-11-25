Tunisia and Australia will face each other in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).
The second duels in the group stage of Qatar 2022 begin and important things begin to be defined. This game is undoubtedly transcendental for both, since a defeat would leave both very complicated. Tunisia got a creditable draw with Denmark, which could be of great help if they win this game.
On the Australian side, their need for a win is even more pressing after a horrible debut against France. The oceanic team started up on the scoreboard, but then they were not able to contain the French, who showed their best version to win the game 4-1. A defeat would leave them out, and a very complicated tie.
Tunisia vs Australia: Kick-Off Time
Tunisia will play against Australia in a Qatar 2022 group stage game this Saturday, November 26 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar.
Argentina: 7:00 AM
Australia: 8:00 PM
Bangladesh: 4:00 PM
Belgium: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 7:00 AM
Cameroon: 11:00 AM
Canada: 5:00 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 4:00 AM
Croatia: 11:00 AM
Denmark: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 5:00 AM
Egypt: 12:00 PM
France: 11:00 AM
Germany: 11:00 AM
Ghana: 10:00 AM
India: 3:30 PM
Indonesia: 5:00 PM
Iran: 1:30 PM
Ireland: 10:00 AM
Israel: 1:00 PM
Italy: 11:00 AM
Jamaica: 5:00 AM
Japan: 7:00 PM
Kenya: 1:00 PM
Malaysia: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 AM
Morocco: 10:00 AM
Netherlands: 11:00 AM
New Zealand: 10:00 PM
Nigeria: 11:00 AM
Norway: 11:00 AM
Poland: 11:00 AM
Portugal: 10:00 AM
Qatar: 1:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 1:00 PM
Senegal: 10:00 AM
Serbia: 11:00 AM
Singapore: 6:00 AM
South Africa: 12:00 PM
South Korea: 7:00 PM
Spain: 11:00 AM
Sweden: 11:00 AM
Switzerland: 11:00 AM
Tanzania: 1:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 6:00 AM
Tunisia: 11:00 AM
Uganda: 1:00 PM
UAE: 2:00 PM
UK: 10:00 AM
United States: 5:00 AM (ET)
Tunisia vs Australia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS
Bangladesh: Gazi TV, T Sports, Toffee Live
Belgium: Één, rtbf.be/sport, Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct, Sporza
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, New World Sport1
Canada: TSN5, TSN3, TSN4, CTV, RDS, TSN.ca, TSN1, TSN App, RDS App, CTV App
Costa Rica: Sky HD, TD+, TDMAX, Teletica Radio 91.5
Croatia: HRT 2
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: MagentaTV, Magenta Sport
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, GTV Sports+, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, Voot Select, JioTV
Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio, Mentari TV
International: FIFA+
Iran: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, Talksport 2 Radio UK, RTE 2, BBC One, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 2
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: AbemaTV, TV Asahi
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA
South Korea: KBS Korea, SBS Korea
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Arena 2
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
Netherlands: Één, NPO Start, NPO 1
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: TV 2 Direct, TV 2 Play
Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Serbia: RTS 1, Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2
Singapore: Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football, Supersport Grandstand
Spain: World Goal
Sweden: SVT Play, Discovery+, SVT 1
Switzerland: RSI La 2, RTS Sport, RTS 2, SRF Play, SRF zwei
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC iPlayer, BBC One
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Sling, Fox Sports 1, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App
