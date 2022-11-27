Wales and England will face-off in the last matchday of Group B in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Find out here how to watch or live stream free this matchup in the US, the game information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

England have earned 4 points in their first two games at Qatar 2022, which has placed them at the top of Group B. If the Three Lions pick up the win in this match, England will have 7 points, which depending on the other game's result, they could end up as the winners of this group.

On the other side, Wales haven't yet picked a win at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Although there's chance to qualify for the next stage, the Dragons will have to win for a good goal-difference to the Three Lions to avoid a tiebreaker to determine the qualifed teams in Group B.

Wales vs England: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar

Live Stream: fuboTV

Wales vs England: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Wales vs England: Storylines and Head-to-Head

England and Wales will face-off at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium for the first time ever in a World Cup tournament. However, these two sides have faced at least 100 times before this matchup in between qualifiers games, friendlies, and Euros matchups.

In fact, England have dominated the history between them, with 68 wins over the Dragons, while Wales have picked up the win in 14 games, and there's been a draw in 21 matches. So, despite this game has a huge relevance by itself, the winner of this match could have something worth presuming.

How to watch or live stream free Wales vs England in the US

This 2022 Qatar World Cup matchup between Wales and England will be broadcast in the United States on fuboTV and PeacockTV. Other options are: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Sling, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, Telemundo.

Wales vs England: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage game. According to BetMGM, England are the favorites with -227 odds to win, while Wales have +650 odds to win. A draw would result in a +340 payout.

BetMGM England -227 Tie +340 Wales +650

*Odds via BetMGM