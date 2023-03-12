AC Milan will receive Salernitana for the Matchday 26 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

AC Milan vs Salernitana: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Serie A in your country

AC Milan will play against Salernitana this Monday, March 13 in what will be the Matchday 26 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Despite the fact that there is still a long way to go before the end of the tournament, everything seems to indicate that Serie A will go to Napoli, who in this Matchday 26 beat Atalanta and, with Inter's defeat against Spezia, the difference now reached 18 points. That's why the other teams start thinking about other goals.

It is the chaos of AC Milan, who come from a good week in which they advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Now they want to improve in the local league and enter the qualification zone for the UCL next season. Their rivals will be Salernitana, who are looking to get points to get away from the lower zone of the standings.

AC Milan vs Salernitana: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (March 14)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (March 14)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 7:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 8:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (March 14)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (March 14)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (March 14)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (March 14)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (March 14)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (March 14)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

AC Milan vs Salernitana: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Greece: Space Sport 3 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Italy: DAZN, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, Maximo 360, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+

