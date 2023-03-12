AC Milan will play against Salernitana this Monday, March 13 in what will be the Matchday 26 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Despite the fact that there is still a long way to go before the end of the tournament, everything seems to indicate that Serie A will go to Napoli, who in this Matchday 26 beat Atalanta and, with Inter's defeat against Spezia, the difference now reached 18 points. That's why the other teams start thinking about other goals.
It is the chaos of AC Milan, who come from a good week in which they advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Now they want to improve in the local league and enter the qualification zone for the UCL next season. Their rivals will be Salernitana, who are looking to get points to get away from the lower zone of the standings.
AC Milan vs Salernitana: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (March 14)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (March 14)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 7:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 8:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (March 14)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (March 14)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (March 14)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (March 14)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 3:45 AM (March 14)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (March 14)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 3:45 PM (ET)
AC Milan vs Salernitana: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZ PLAY
France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Greece: Space Sport 3 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Italy: DAZN, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZ PLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, Maximo 360, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+