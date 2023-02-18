AS Roma will receive Hellas Verona this Sunday, February 19 in what will be the Matchday 23 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Although there is a long way to go until the end of Serie A, Napoli seem to emerge as the champions, so the rest of the teams are more focused on the fight for the qualification spot for the European Cup than on trying to take Napoli's first place. This is the case of what happens to AS Roma.
The team from the Italian capital is fighting to qualify for the next UEFA Champions League. They fight hand in hand with Atalanta, and for this reason a victory that allows them to surpass them is better. Their rivals will be Hellas Verona, who if they manage to win this game, Spezia lose to Juventus, they would leave the relegation zone.
AS Roma vs Hellas Verona: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (February 19)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (February 19)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 7:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 8:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (February 19)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (February 19)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (February 19)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (February 19)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 3:45 AM (February 19)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (February 19)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
AS Roma vs Hellas Verona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada, TLN, VIVA
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZ PLAY
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Greece: Space Sport 2 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com
Israel: Sports 1
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZ PLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Maximum 360
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Switzerland: Blue Zoom, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6
United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+