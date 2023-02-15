Ajax and Union Berlin will clash off on Thursday at Johan Cruijff Arena in the first leg of the Knockout Round play-offs of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Ajax will welcome Union Berlin on Thursday at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam in Leg 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Knockout Round play-offs. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

This will be their first UEL and second overall meeting. At the moment, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes, as their only match so far has finished in a draw.

Their previous game was played on August 45, 2020, when the game ended in a 2-2 draw in a Club Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, to determine if either of the clubs will go into the second leg with an advantage.

Ajax vs Union Berlin: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (Next day)

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

Greece: 7:45 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Philippines: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 7:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 3M

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Ajax vs Union Berlin: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra

France: RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 3, BTSport.com

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 255, DAZN

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2

Paraguay: Star+

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: RTL+, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra

United Kingdom: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

United States: Paramount+, ViX, VIX+