Ajax will welcome Union Berlin on Thursday at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam in Leg 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Knockout Round play-offs. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will be their first UEL and second overall meeting. At the moment, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes, as their only match so far has finished in a draw.
Their previous game was played on August 45, 2020, when the game ended in a 2-2 draw in a Club Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, to determine if either of the clubs will go into the second leg with an advantage.
Ajax vs Union Berlin: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (Next day)
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
Greece: 7:45 PM
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Philippines: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 3M
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Ajax vs Union Berlin: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra
France: RMC Sport en direct
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 3, BTSport.com
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 255, DAZN
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Star+
Morocco: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2
Paraguay: Star+
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: RTL+, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra
United Kingdom: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
United States: Paramount+, ViX, VIX+