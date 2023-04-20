Angers and Paris Saint-Germain will face off at Stade Raymond-Kopa in Angers on Matchday 32 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Here you can find the kick-off time of this French league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 29th league meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 18 games so far; Angers SCO have celebrated a victory three times to this day, and the remaining seven matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on January 11, 2023, and it ended in a plain 2-0 win for the Parisians at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.
Angers vs PSG: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM )Next day)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Angers vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2
Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+
Canada: fubo Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: SportExpressen Play
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
France: Amazon Prime Video
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
International: Bet365
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Norway: Direktesport
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore
Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, DAZN
Sweden: SportExpressen Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2
United States: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS