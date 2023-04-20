Angers and Paris Saint-Germain will clash off on Friday at Stade Raymond-Kopa in the 32nd round of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Angers vs PSG: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Ligue 1 in your country

Angers and Paris Saint-Germain will face off at Stade Raymond-Kopa in Angers on Matchday 32 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Here you can find the kick-off time of this French league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Angers vs PSG online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their 29th league meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 18 games so far; Angers SCO have celebrated a victory three times to this day, and the remaining seven matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on January 11, 2023, and it ended in a plain 2-0 win for the Parisians at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.

Angers vs PSG: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM )Next day)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Angers vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2

Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

Canada: fubo Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: SportExpressen Play

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

France: Amazon Prime Video

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

International: Bet365

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Norway: Direktesport

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, DAZN

Sweden: SportExpressen Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

United States: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS