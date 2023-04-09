Barcelona will receive Girona in a game valid for the Matchday 28 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

It is Barcelona's great opportunity to practically secure the La Liga title. Although it's hard to say considering that at the end of this Matchday there will still be 10 games ahead, Real Madrid's 3-2 defeat against Villarreal will give the "Cules" a chance to make a difference of 15 points.

And as if that were not enough, they will face a team that, although now they are a little calmer, until recently fought for the relegation places. Girona have had a great improvement that has allowed them to move away from the bottom of the standings. However, a bad run could bring them closer again, and that is why they will look for at least a draw against the powerful Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Girona: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (April 11)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 11)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (April 11)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 11)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 11)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 11)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 11)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 11)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Barcelona vs Girona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport LaLiga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Football, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra, LaLigaTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports

