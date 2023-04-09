Barcelona will play against Girona this Monday, April 10 in what will be the Matchday 28 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is Barcelona's great opportunity to practically secure the La Liga title. Although it's hard to say considering that at the end of this Matchday there will still be 10 games ahead, Real Madrid's 3-2 defeat against Villarreal will give the "Cules" a chance to make a difference of 15 points.
And as if that were not enough, they will face a team that, although now they are a little calmer, until recently fought for the relegation places. Girona have had a great improvement that has allowed them to move away from the bottom of the standings. However, a bad run could bring them closer again, and that is why they will look for at least a draw against the powerful Barcelona.
Barcelona vs Girona: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (April 11)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 11)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (April 11)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 11)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 11)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 11)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 11)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 11)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Barcelona vs Girona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport LaLiga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Football, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra, LaLigaTV
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports