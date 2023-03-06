Benfica will face Club Brugge this Tuesday, March 7 for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Benfica were one of the big surprises of the group stage. It had a difficult area shared with two powerful teams such as Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, and despite not being favorites they advanced as leaders. Those good performances demonstrated in the group stage were the ones they demonstrated in the first leg of this round of 16.
As visitors, they beat Brugge 2-0, who were also a surprise in their group stage as they advanced in second place, leaving out tough rivals like Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid. That is why Benfica should not be overconfident even though they are clear favorites to win this series.
Benfica vs Club Brugge: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (March 8)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 8)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (March 8)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 8)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 8)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (March 8)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 8)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 8)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (March 8)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Benfica vs Club Brugge: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Belgium: Club RTL
Brazil: TV UOL, HBO Max, Space Brazil
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: LiveScore App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: TVI Player, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, TVI
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Variety
Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 4
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com
USA: Paramount+, ViX, VIX+