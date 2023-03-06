Benfica will receive Club Brugge for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Benfica vs Club Brugge: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Benfica will face Club Brugge this Tuesday, March 7 for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Benfica vs Club Brugge online free in the US on Paramount +]

Benfica were one of the big surprises of the group stage. It had a difficult area shared with two powerful teams such as Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, and despite not being favorites they advanced as leaders. Those good performances demonstrated in the group stage were the ones they demonstrated in the first leg of this round of 16.

As visitors, they beat Brugge 2-0, who were also a surprise in their group stage as they advanced in second place, leaving out tough rivals like Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid. That is why Benfica should not be overconfident even though they are clear favorites to win this series.

Benfica vs Club Brugge: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 8)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 8)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 8)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 8)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 8)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (March 8)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 8)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 8)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 8)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Club Brugge: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Belgium: Club RTL

Brazil: TV UOL, HBO Max, Space Brazil

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: LiveScore App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: TVI Player, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, TVI

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Variety

Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 4

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com

USA: Paramount+, ViX, VIX+

