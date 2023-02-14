Borussia Dortmund will face Chelsea for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Chelsea will visit Borussia Dortmund this Wednesday, February 15 for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The action returns to the UEFA Champions League, the most important club tournament in all of Europe and not only that: the most interesting part of the tournament begins. The knockout phase, with direct first and second leg duels, is the moment that all soccer fans await.

Especially if it is about two of the most important teams in their respective countries. On the one hand there will be the local Borussia Dortmund who took advantage of a series of bad results from Bayern Munich to put 3 of the leaders in 3rd place; and on the other Chelsea, who are not doing well in the local competition and are betting everything on this tournament.

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 16)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 16)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 16)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 16)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 16)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 16)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 16)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 16)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 16)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 3 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English 2

France: RMC Sport 1, Free, Canal+ France, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: DAZN, Servus TV, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD, MEGA Channel

India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Video, SCTV

Ireland: BT Sport 1, Virgin Media Two, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: HBO Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Football, RTL 7

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL

Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP1, Polsat Sport Premium 1, sport.tvp.pl, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2, Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, SiriusXM FC, UniMás, VIX+, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, CBS, TUDN.com, TUDN App

