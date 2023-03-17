Chelsea and Everton will clash off on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in the 28th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Chelsea and Everton will face at Stamford Bridge in London on the Matchday 28 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 62nd EPL meeting. Interestingly, Chelsea are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 28 wins so far, while Everton have 13 wins to this day. The remaining 20 games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 6, 2022, and it ended in a plain 1-0 win for the Blues away at the Goodison Park in Liverpool. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Chelsea vs Everton: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 7:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 1:30 PM (ET)

Chelsea vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 2

Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, HUB Sports 1, 221 Hub Premier 1, HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 2

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App