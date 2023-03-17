Chelsea and Everton will face at Stamford Bridge in London on the Matchday 28 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 62nd EPL meeting. Interestingly, Chelsea are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 28 wins so far, while Everton have 13 wins to this day. The remaining 20 games have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on August 6, 2022, and it ended in a plain 1-0 win for the Blues away at the Goodison Park in Liverpool. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Chelsea vs Everton: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 PM
Kenya: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 1:30 PM (ET)
Chelsea vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 2
Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports English
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, HUB Sports 1, 221 Hub Premier 1, HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 2
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App