Manchester City and West Ham had been scheduled to face off on Sunday for the Matchday 28 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. However, the game was eventually rescheduled. Here, find out why!

This weekend's 2022-23 Premier League Matchday 28 clash between Manchester City and West Ham has been postponed until a later date. It was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, but it has been canceled, as officially confirmed.

At the moment, five points separate the Citizens in second and the current leaders, Arsenal in the race for the title. Unfortunately for Pep Guardiola, his players won't be playing in the league this weekend while their key opponents will be.

The Hammers, who are now tied for 18th position with Bournemouth, will also feel the effects of a lack of league action. Check out the reason why the Manchester City vs West Ham matchup is set to be rescheduled to another date.

Why was the Manchester City vs West Ham match postponed?

Manchester City's clash with West Ham at Etihad Stadium in the Premier League was postponed because of the team's appearance in the FA Cup Quarter-Finals versus Burnley this coming weekend. This game will take place at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, March 18.

The new time and date of the Manchester City vs West Ham matchup have not been confirmed yet. The FA Cup has necessitated the rescheduling of two other matches, including Liverpool's match against Fulham and Brighton's game against Manchester United. There will be seven Premier League games this weekend featuring clubs who were eliminated from the annual knockout competition.