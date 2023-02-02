Chelsea and Fulham will meet at Stamford Bridge in London on the Matchday 22 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Friday, February 3, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States, and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their 32nd EPL meeting. Chelsea are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 19 games so far; Fulham have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and 10 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on January 12, 2023, when the game ended in a 2-1 Fulham win at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Chelsea vs Fulham: Kick-off Time
Chelsea vs Fulham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
