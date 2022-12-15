Chivas will face Mazatlan for the Matchday 2 of the Copa MX. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Chivas vs Mazatlan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2022 Copa MX in your country

Chivas Guadalajara will play against Mazatlan at the Jalisco Stadium in what will the Matchday 2 of the Copa MX. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Two teams that seek to improve in the new championship face each other in this game, after their very poor performance in the Clausura 2022. On the Mazatlan side, with 17 points they finished in 14th position. That was not even enough for them to play the Requalification, from which the last qualified were only 2 points behind Necaxa.

In the case of Chivas Guadalajara, they were able to enter the Requalification zone since they finished in 9th position with 22 points. However, they could not reach the quarterfinals as they lost to Puebla on penalties 5-4 after drawing 1-1. Of course, this year they seek to be among the best in Liga MX.

Chivas vs Mazatlan: Kick-Off Time

Chivas will face Mazatlan for the Matchday 2 of the Copa MX this Friday, December 16 at the at the Jalisco Stadium in Jalisco, Mexico.

Costa Rica: 9 PM

Dominican Republic: 11 PM

El Salvador: 9 PM

Guatemala: 9 PM

Honduras: 9 PM

Mexico: 9 PM

Nicaragua: 9 PM

Panama: 10 PM

USA: 10 PM (ET)

Chivas vs Mazatlan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Dominican Republic: Sky HD

El Salvador: Sky HD

Guatemala: Sky HD

Honduras: Sky HD

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nicaragua: Sky HD

Panama: Sky HD

USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás

