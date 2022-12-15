Chivas Guadalajara will play against Mazatlan at the Jalisco Stadium in what will the Matchday 2 of the Copa MX. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).
Two teams that seek to improve in the new championship face each other in this game, after their very poor performance in the Clausura 2022. On the Mazatlan side, with 17 points they finished in 14th position. That was not even enough for them to play the Requalification, from which the last qualified were only 2 points behind Necaxa.
In the case of Chivas Guadalajara, they were able to enter the Requalification zone since they finished in 9th position with 22 points. However, they could not reach the quarterfinals as they lost to Puebla on penalties 5-4 after drawing 1-1. Of course, this year they seek to be among the best in Liga MX.
Chivas vs Mazatlan: Kick-Off Time
Chivas will face Mazatlan for the Matchday 2 of the Copa MX this Friday, December 16 at the at the Jalisco Stadium in Jalisco, Mexico.
Costa Rica: 9 PM
Dominican Republic: 11 PM
El Salvador: 9 PM
Guatemala: 9 PM
Honduras: 9 PM
Mexico: 9 PM
Nicaragua: 9 PM
Panama: 10 PM
USA: 10 PM (ET)
Chivas vs Mazatlan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Costa Rica: Sky HD
Dominican Republic: Sky HD
El Salvador: Sky HD
Guatemala: Sky HD
Honduras: Sky HD
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Nicaragua: Sky HD
Panama: Sky HD
USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás
