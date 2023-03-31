Juventus vs Hellas Verona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Juventus and Hellas Verona meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Allianz Stadium in Torino. The home team still have enough time to climb spots. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Juventus vs Hellas Verona online in the US on Paramount+]

Juventus are out of the top 6 spots but they are very close in the 7th spot with record of 17-5-5 overall. They were penalized with 15 points but could get between the European spots.

Hellas Verona just want to get out of the relegation spots, they are the 18th spot with a recent loss against Sampdoria 1-3 on the road.

Juventus vs Hellas Verona: Kick-Off Time

Juventus and Hellas Verona play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Saturday, April 1 at Allianz Stadium in Torino.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM April 2

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM April 2

Indonesia: 3:45 AM April 2

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM April 2

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM April 2

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM April 2

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Juventus vs Hellas Verona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: Fubo Canada.

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 4

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Puerto Rico: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+, #Vamos

Sweden: C More Sweden, Sportkanalen, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial)