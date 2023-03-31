Juventus and Hellas Verona meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Allianz Stadium in Torino. The home team still have enough time to climb spots. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Juventus are out of the top 6 spots but they are very close in the 7th spot with record of 17-5-5 overall. They were penalized with 15 points but could get between the European spots.
Hellas Verona just want to get out of the relegation spots, they are the 18th spot with a recent loss against Sampdoria 1-3 on the road.
Juventus vs Hellas Verona: Kick-Off Time
Juventus and Hellas Verona play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Saturday, April 1 at Allianz Stadium in Torino.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM April 2
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM April 2
Indonesia: 3:45 AM April 2
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM April 2
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM April 2
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM April 2
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM
Juventus vs Hellas Verona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: Fubo Canada.
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 4
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1
Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: VG+
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Puerto Rico: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+, #Vamos
Sweden: C More Sweden, Sportkanalen, Discovery+
Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial)