Juventus and Sampdoria meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Allianz Stadium in Torino. The home team lost a recent game, but they want to put that loss behind them. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Juventus are close to the European tournament spots, so far they are in the 8th spot in Serie A with 50 points, they have won four of the last five games, but lost a recent game against Roma 1-0.
Sampdoria know that getting out of the relegation spots is a tough task and the worst thing is that they are in the 20th spot in the table with 12 points and a recent draw against Salernitana 0-0.
Juventus vs Sampdoria: Kick-Off Time
Juventus and Sampdoria play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Sunday, March 12 at Allianz Stadium in Torino.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM March 13
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM March 2
Indonesia: 3:45 AM March 2
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM March 13
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM March 13
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM March 13
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 3:45 PM
Juventus vs Sampdoria: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TLN, FuboTV Canada., VIVA
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 4
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Puerto Rico: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar+, #Vamos, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Live HD
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1
United States: Paramount+