This time, it will be Manchester United who will travel to Leeds to meet with Leeds United at Elland Road on the Matchday 23 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 30th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 16 games so far; Leeds have celebrated a victory four times to this day, and the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on February 8, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-2 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Leeds vs Manchester United: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Philippines: 10:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Leeds vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, See
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Free, Canal+ France
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, USA Network, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo