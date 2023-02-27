Leon take on Monterrey at Estadio León in León de los Aldamas for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Leon and Monterrey meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio León in León de los Aldamas. The visitors are standings leaders but the home team want to win another game. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Liga MX Clausura game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Leon are the 7th best team at the 2023 Clausura standings, they tied a recent game against FC Juarez 0-0 on the road, but that was a good result for them as it was the third game without losing for Leon. They are on a good streak of two wins and one draw.

Monterrey have a winning record of 7-1 at the 1st spot of the table with 21 points, they have a 3 points margin with Tigres UANL (2nd). Monterrey won a recent game against Necaxa 2-1 at home.

When will Leon vs Monterrey be played?

The visitors are strong playing on the road, but the home team is on a good streak.

Leon vs Monterrey: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Leon vs Monterrey in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura, Leon and Monterrey at the Estadio León in León de los Aldamas on Monday, February 27, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA